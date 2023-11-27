BAFL 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
Countrywide anti-polio drive to begin today

Published 27 Nov, 2023

ISLAMABAD: A five-day anti-polio campaign is scheduled to start from Monday (today) across the country that aims at eradicating the disease. Children up to five years of age will be administered polio drops during the campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official statement said on Sunday.

As many as 31,000 teams have been constituted to vaccinate the children in KP, the statement added. In Balochistan, more than 11,000 teams have been constituted for the door-to- door vaccination drive to inoculate children up to the age of five years, the press release said.

36 districts of Balochistan: Anti-polio campaign begins today

In Sindh, teams comprising more than 80,000 polio workers will go door-to- door to administer the vaccine to children up to five years of age in 30 districts of the province, the statement added.

