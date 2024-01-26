AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.96%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
DGKC 75.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.23%)
FCCL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.95%)
FFBL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.55%)
FFL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.73%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
HBL 115.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 115.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.05%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.84%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.48%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 135.31 Decreased By ▼ -9.19 (-6.36%)
PAEL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.34%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.06%)
PPL 118.28 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-6.65%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.62%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.41%)
SEARL 51.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.31%)
SNGP 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.51%)
SSGC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 76.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.05%)
UNITY 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -88.2 (-1.32%)
BR30 23,214 Decreased By -771.8 (-3.22%)
KSE100 64,298 Decreased By -524.4 (-0.81%)
KSE30 21,699 Decreased By -208 (-0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-26

President for GB’s durable uplift

Recorder Report Published 26 Jan, 2024 04:58am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi called for a special focus on the development of human as well as natural resources of Gilgit-Baltistan. He, in a meeting with elected members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Council on Thursday, reiterated the resolve for GB’s durable socioeconomic development.

Discussing the current situation and the problems faced by GB, he said the GB people were educated and highly skilled, and the literacy ratio in the region was also pleasing.

President Alvi also stressed the need to uplift the GB’s agriculture and farming sectors. He also assured the delegation to convey the issues faced by the GB people to the relevant forums.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

President Dr Arif Alvi socioeconomic development Gilgit Baltistan Council literacy ratio

President for GB’s durable uplift

CCoE meets today to negotiate with baggasse power plants

Turkish firm wants probe into ‘Lot-1 affair’

Two ‘innovative’power sector plans fail to attract MoF support

Investment roadmap of PIACL: FA presents business plan

PM urges Al-Jomaih Group to invest in alternative energy

Hunger stalks the entire Gaza Strip

ECB keeps rates unchanged

Armed, civil armed forces personnel: ECP issues ‘code of conduct’

SC highlights criticality of intra-party polls

Withdrawal of approval of non-NPO status: LHC upholds order of LTO Lahore

Read more stories