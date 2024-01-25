AIRLINK 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.08%)
DFML 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 76.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.6%)
FCCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
FFBL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.31%)
FFL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.19%)
GGL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.49%)
HBL 115.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 115.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.42%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.84%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.23%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
OGDC 134.93 Decreased By ▼ -9.57 (-6.62%)
PAEL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.43%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
PPL 118.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.58 (-6.77%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.62%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.37%)
SEARL 51.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.35%)
SNGP 71.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.56%)
SSGC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.94%)
UNITY 22.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 6,595 Decreased By -97.2 (-1.45%)
BR30 23,192 Decreased By -793.3 (-3.31%)
KSE100 64,298 Decreased By -524.4 (-0.81%)
KSE30 21,699 Decreased By -208 (-0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

UEFA Chief of Football quits over row with Ceferin

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2024 02:38pm

UEFA’s Chief of Football Zvonimir Boban has said he was leaving European soccer’s governing body in protest against its president Aleksandar Ceferin’s move to support changes in statutes that would allow him to extend his term in office.

Boban, a former AC Milan midfielder and captain of Croatia, announced his decision in an open letter published by Croatian website Telesport.

“I’m sorry and I’m sad, but I’m leaving UEFA,” Boban said in the letter. Boban added that the reason for his departure was Ceferin’s support for a proposal to change UEFA’s rules at its next Congress on Feb. 8 in Paris that would allow him to stand for re-election when his current four-year term ends in 2027.

UEFA’s current rules prevent the president and members of the Executive Committee from running for office more than three times, or staying in their posts for more than 12 years.

“Paradoxically, it was Ceferin who proposed and launched the package of reforms in 2017 that were supposed to protect UEFA and European football,” Boban said.

“His departure from these values and changes in the main reforms are difficult to understand, especially in this delicate football time.

“If I were to accept such a difficult and wrong decision and turn my head, I would be going against the principles and general values in which I deeply believe. “I am not playing any hero, and I know very well that many are of the same opinion — perhaps naive, but certainly correct.”

Man Utd cuts financial forecast after early Champions League Exit

Ceferin was re-elected UEFA president unopposed at the governing body’s Ordinary Congress in Lisbon in April last year.

UEFA Zvonimir Boban

UEFA Chief of Football quits over row with Ceferin

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Israeli aggression focuses on Gaza’s Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Energy sector: Major step taken towards reducing circular debt

TGL, LCI’s float glass project faces delays, but partners ‘committed to its completion’

Oil rises on US crude stock draw, China stimulus hopes

LCI’s profit-after-tax jumps 88% in Oct-Dec

Solar PV projects under G2G mode: PM allows PD to seek approval of summary from Cabinet

Disco consumers: NTDC seeks Nepra’s help to recover Rs41.5bn

Auction for MTBs: 62bps ‘surprise’ drop in cut-off yield

Getting power from Cat–III wind projects: KE links setting up of infrastructure to Nepra’s nod

Read more stories