AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 72.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.61%)
FCCL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
FFBL 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.61%)
FFL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.45%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.71%)
HUBC 117.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.12%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.97%)
MLCF 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
OGDC 126.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
PIAA 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
PPL 123.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.88%)
PRL 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.22%)
PTC 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
SEARL 52.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2%)
SNGP 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
SSGC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.55%)
TRG 77.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-3.29%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
BR100 6,527 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.25%)
BR30 23,241 Decreased By -401.4 (-1.7%)
KSE100 63,567 Decreased By -170.1 (-0.27%)
KSE30 21,354 Decreased By -1.7 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Man Utd cuts financial forecast after early Champions League Exit

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2024 05:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester United lowered its full-year revenue and profit forecasts on Wednesday, after the English Premier League club was knocked out of this season’s European Champions League football tournament.

The cut comes as a blow to British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, who struck a long-awaited deal last month to buy a 25% stake in the club to try to revive its fortunes.

The English club reported a smaller net loss of 25.8 million pounds ($32.7 million) for the first quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 26.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Man Utd boss Ten Hag hopes Hojlund-Rashford partnership will flourish

The 20-times English champions now expects full-year revenue of 635-665 million pounds, less from its previous forecast of 650-680 million pounds.

It expects adjusted core profit of 125-150 million pounds, compared with 140-165 million pounds earlier. ($1 = 0.7890 pounds)

Manchester United English Premier League

Comments

1000 characters

Man Utd cuts financial forecast after early Champions League Exit

Iran launches missiles at Jaish al Adl group, Pakistan ‘condemns unprovoked violation of its airspace’

China urges Iran, Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ after deadly air strike

LHC upholds rejection of Imran Khan’s nomination papers

Pakistan’s current account posts significant surplus of $397mn in December

Pakistan’s FDI up nearly 35% in first six months of FY24

SBP says Pakistan has received $705.6mn from IMF

UAE has confirmed rollover of $2bn deposits: SBP

Rupee improves marginally, settles at 280.1 against US dollar

KSE-100 succumbs to uncertainty even as bond yields fall

DP World, Pakistan’s JW Holding sign MoU to develop SEZs in Pakistan

Read more stories