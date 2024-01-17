KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (January 16, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US$ 278.56 280.92 AED 75.94 76.69
EURO 303.00 305.96 SR 75.94 76.69
GBP 353.07 356.48 INTERBANK 280.00 280.25
JPY 1.88 1.91
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments