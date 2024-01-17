AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (January 16, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US$                 278.56   280.92    AED                75.94     76.69
EURO                303.00   305.96    SR                 75.94     76.69
GBP                 353.07   356.48    INTERBANK         280.00    280.25
JPY                                                         1.88     1.91
=========================================================================

