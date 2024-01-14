No significant weather change likely next week

KARACHI: The Met Office continues to dismiss rubbish social media news that is forecasting snow for plains of Punjab as “baseless”, saying that no significant weather change is imminent next week.

“No significant weather is expected during the next week,” it said that “rumours” on the social media about snowfall in plains of Punjab are “baseless”.

It urged the public to ignore the “fake” news. However, it forecast freezing weather for the fog hit areas such as plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and upper Sindh where temperatures are likely to drop between 6 Celsius and 4 Celsius below normal.

Citing the stable weather conditions, it said that cold and dry spell may grip the country’s most parts. “Very cold weather conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab during the next week,” it added.

Frost is also expected to grip upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region including Islamabad and Kashmir over the period, it said.

Drizzle is expected in Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan on January 16 and 17 with a light snow over the mountains. It advised the farmers to protect their livestock in warm places from the prevailing cold and manage their crops.

In addition, the Met warned the growers about water shortages in the rain-crop areas, urging the public to use the essential utility carefully.

