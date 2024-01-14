AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-14

No significant weather change likely next week

Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2024 03:13am

KARACHI: The Met Office continues to dismiss rubbish social media news that is forecasting snow for plains of Punjab as “baseless”, saying that no significant weather change is imminent next week.

“No significant weather is expected during the next week,” it said that “rumours” on the social media about snowfall in plains of Punjab are “baseless”.

It urged the public to ignore the “fake” news. However, it forecast freezing weather for the fog hit areas such as plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and upper Sindh where temperatures are likely to drop between 6 Celsius and 4 Celsius below normal.

Citing the stable weather conditions, it said that cold and dry spell may grip the country’s most parts. “Very cold weather conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab during the next week,” it added.

Frost is also expected to grip upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region including Islamabad and Kashmir over the period, it said.

Drizzle is expected in Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan on January 16 and 17 with a light snow over the mountains. It advised the farmers to protect their livestock in warm places from the prevailing cold and manage their crops.

In addition, the Met warned the growers about water shortages in the rain-crop areas, urging the public to use the essential utility carefully.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

weather snowfall met office weather forecast

Comments

1000 characters

No significant weather change likely next week

PTI candidates to contest polls independently

PTI loses ‘bat’ as SC restores ECP order

SECP notifies draft of proposed amendments to NBFCs Rules, 2003

13 renewable projects: Foreign investors move power minister

Fight against terrorism: ECC approves Rs250m TSG for IB

PTI says Gohar’s house was raided

Pak-origin UK national Mahnaz becomes IFC Sanctions Board member

Taiwan inalienable part of PRC: FO

Morgan Stanley to pay $249m to settle US trading fraud charges

Petroleum products: Up to Rs5.50 cut in ex-depot prices likely

Read more stories