Resignation of Justice Ijaz accepted

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, Friday, accepted the resignation of Supreme Court Judge Justice Ijazul Ahsan who had stepped down as the apex court judge on Thursday, a day after Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

According to the Presidential Office, the President accepted the resignation under Articles 179 and 206(a) of the Constitution of Pakistan. Justice Ahsan, who was slated to be the next Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) after CJP Qazi Faez Isa, sent his resignation to the President of Pakistan on Thursday.

However, the reason for the early departure of him was not mentioned. In his resignation Justice Ijazul Ahsan stated, “I have had the honour and privilege of serving as a judge of the Lahore High Court, the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, and a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

“However, I no longer wish to continue as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Therefore, I, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, resign as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in terms of Article 206(1) of the Constitution with immediate effect,” said Justice Ahsan in his resignation letter.

Now, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will become the next Chief Justice and to serve for more than three years.

