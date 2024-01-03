BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.46%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
DGKC 82.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FABL 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.73%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 119.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.69%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.69%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.08%)
PPL 126.01 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.9%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.49%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
SSGC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.54%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.52%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
BR100 6,636 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 23,993 Increased By 37.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,350 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,567 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-03

‘Nomination papers’: IK approaches polls tribunal

Recorder Report Published January 3, 2024 Updated January 3, 2024 06:15am

LAHORE: PTI former Chairman Imran Khan has approached the election tribunal against the rejection of his nomination papers from NA-82, PP-71 and PP-88.

Imran through his counsel pleaded that the Returning Officer (RO) dismissed his nomination papers for not disclosing a car, which he had already sold out.

‘Nomination papers’: IK approaches polls tribunal

He asked the tribunal to set aside the RO’s decision and allow his nomination papers from all the three constituencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Imran Khan nomination papers PTI chairman returning officer

Comments

1000 characters

‘Nomination papers’: IK approaches polls tribunal

PTI ready to field even an ‘Under-19 team’: Gohar

Devolved subjects: SIFC to discuss expenditure-sharing today

Privatisation of HEC concludes

FBR set to block mobile phones of non-filers

ECC rejects hike in wheat support price proposal

Dec petroleum products’ sales fall 7pc YoY

‘Lifelong disqualification’: SC seeks senior lawyers’ assistance

CCP approves Singapore shipping firm merger with Pak subsidiary

Afghan delegation due today for crucial talks

Read more stories