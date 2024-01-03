‘Nomination papers’: IK approaches polls tribunal

LAHORE: PTI former Chairman Imran Khan has approached the election tribunal against the rejection of his nomination papers from NA-82, PP-71 and PP-88.

Imran through his counsel pleaded that the Returning Officer (RO) dismissed his nomination papers for not disclosing a car, which he had already sold out.

He asked the tribunal to set aside the RO’s decision and allow his nomination papers from all the three constituencies.

