Javed Akhtar, Mahira Khan to headline Urdu literary festival in Dubai

  • Three-day 'Jashn-e-Rekhta' will take place in Zabeel Park from January 27
BR Life & Style Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:52pm

Indian poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan are slated to participate in the Urdu literary festival, ‘Jash-e-Rekhta’, to be held in Dubai this month, reported The National on Tuesday.

The festival first debuted in London last year and will now take place at Zabeel Park from January 27-29. It was originally slated to occur in February 2019 before being cancelled due to the pandemic.

Actor Shabana Azmi, playwright Sameena Peerzada, Bollywood director Shekhar Kapoor are all set to be in attendance, added the report.

3-day ‘Islamabad Literature Festival’ concludes

The literary festival will engage in a celebration of the Urdu language featuring poetry, talks, ghazals and storytelling.

Sanjiv Saraf, founder of Rekhta Foundation – a not-for-profit organisation – cited the cosmopolitan nature of Dubai as a contributing factor to Urdu being a popular medium of speech.

“In choosing Dubai, we embrace the city’s thriving Urdu-speaking community, a testament to the rich demographic diversity in the heart of the UAE,” he was quoted as saying by The National.

“In the current geopolitical climate, Jashn-e-Rekhta in Dubai stands out as a beacon of cultural unity, transcending political divides and fostering connections through the universal language of poetry and shared cultural heritage,” he was further quoted as saying.

Akhtar, along with Pakistani human rights activist Arfa Sayeda Zehra, will engage in conversation with Adeel Hashmi, while Mahira will participate in an interactive session with Shabana Azmi.

Organisers are anticipating 15,000 visitors from both India and Pakistani.

14th edition of Karachi Literature Festival wraps as resilient literati attend in droves

‘Shab-e Rafta’, (Night of departure) a session of Sufi music, is also listed on the calendar of events.

Furthermore, participants will have the opportunity to explore an Urdu Bazaar, showcasing stalls with a variety of art, handicrafts and books.

Organisers stated that Jashn-e-Rekhta, held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nayhan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence, guarantees a rich cultural fusion, weaving the essence of the Urdu language, its literature, and culture into the cosmopolitan fabric of the UAE for the very first time, added The National.

Tickets, including the Zabeel Park entry fee, are priced at AED75 and can be purchased on the online ticketing platform Platinum list.

