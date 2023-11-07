3-day ‘Islamabad Literature Festival’ concludes

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Literature Festival (ILF), a celebration of literature and the arts, came to a close, marking the end of a successful and inspirational event.

The festival, which began on November 3, 2023, brought together authors, readers, and literary enthusiasts for a memorable event of academic exploration and discussion. It provided enriching experiences, engaging conversations, and deep appreciation for the impact of literature on society, and covered book launches, author signings, film screenings, panel discussions, and art exhibitions; ILF 2023 has served as a platform for celebrating the world of literature in all its forms.

The closing ceremony comprised keynote speeches by Senator Sherry Rehman and Anwar Masood. Senator Rehman expressed her appreciation for the revival of the Gandhara Citizens Club and was impressed by the theme because it is crucial to the times, we live in.

In the session titled, Business and Economy, Shaping the Way Forward, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO, Nutshell Group elaborated on the evolving economic landscape in Pakistan.

In his vote of thanks, Arshad Saeed Hussain, Managing Director, Oxford University Press (OUP) Pakistan was grateful for the phenomenal response, “Immersed in the compelling narratives and profound discussions of this literary festival, we’ve unraveled the deep ties binding humanity, the planet, and the realms of potential. In these trying times let us offer hope, fostering a united awareness for a world that thrives on sustainability and empathy.”

Muhammad Mikal Soomro, Manager Corporate Communications, Getz Pharma, Pvt. Ltd., lauded the efforts for putting together such an impeccable literary event.

The Interim Minister of Information, Murtaza Solangi also attended all three days of the event.

ILF 2023 has highlighted the importance of literature as a means of artistic expression and societal connection. The first half of the day featured comprised various discussions like Curriculum, Textbook, and High Stakes Assessments. A Way Forward and Hamari Miti Hui Zabanain.

A presentation on Aagka Darya was followed by a dialogue alongside more panel discussions; Resilient Pakistan- the Socio cultural Impact and Harmony across Borders, Capital Talk: In conversation with Hamid Mir and Quest for Peace and Security among Neighbors.

Victoria Schofield in her discussion Harmony across Borders: The Quest for Peace and Security among Neighbors spoke about the geopolitical importance of Pakistan and pointed out that to achieve peace in the region countries would need to change perspectives on the definition of the ‘enemy’. Zahid Hussain also said that given this region has 1/3 of the world’s population and is home to three nuclear powers, expecting volatility and conflict should not be unusual in the region.

A full-packed auditorium which hosted the dialogue between Maleeha Lodhi and Aizaz Ahad Chaudhry Pakistan’s Foreign Policy and Economic Challenges delved into the history of Pakistan’s relationship with its neighbors in the context of economics especially the decision to halt trade with India.

The grand finale of ILF 2023 was a memorable ghazal night by Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, where he rendered classical pieces by renowned poets of Pakistan.

Throughout the 3-day festival, attendees had the opportunity to meet and interact with prolific authors, discover new voices in the literary world, and engage in thought-provoking discussions on a wide range of topics. The festival’s diverse planning ensured that there was something for everyone.

