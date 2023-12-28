BAFL 48.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.3%)
BIPL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.56%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.27%)
DGKC 76.25 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (4.37%)
FABL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.59%)
FCCL 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.83%)
FFL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
GGL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
HBL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.27%)
HUBC 119.62 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (3.21%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.64%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
MLCF 38.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.77%)
OGDC 110.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.27%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.84%)
PIBTL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
PIOC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.59%)
PPL 112.72 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.54%)
PRL 30.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 72.89 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (3.23%)
SSGC 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.42%)
TPLP 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TRG 82.15 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.58%)
UNITY 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.38%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 6,383 Increased By 123.7 (1.98%)
BR30 22,749 Increased By 517.1 (2.33%)
KSE100 62,125 Increased By 1260.9 (2.07%)
KSE30 20,717 Increased By 438.7 (2.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian refiners face diesel supply glut in 2024

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2023 10:28am

SINGAPORE: Diesel supply in Asia is set to jump in 2024 fueled by new refineries in the Middle East and robust exports from China, and is likely to outpace the region’s world-leading demand growth, analysts and trade sources said.

As a result, diesel prices are expected to fall, meaning Asia’s refiners face a second consecutive year of sliding profit margins for the fuel used in cars, trucks and power generators.

In 2022, average diesel profit margins soared to an all-time high of $45 a barrel, as supplies from top exporter Russia were disrupted and global inventories sank to a record low.

Margins dropped nearly 50% in 2023 after Beijing allowed more fuel exports and refiners around the world ramped up output.

In 2024, with extra supply, average diesel margins, called “cracks”, could fall 23% to about $18 a barrel, according to forecasts from consultancies Rystad Energy, Sparta Commodities and FGE.

Supply in Asia, including the Middle East, is expected to rise around 3.8% year on year in 2024, estimates from consultancy Wood Mackenzie showed.

“Diesel cracks, not only in Europe but globally, have witnessed a downward trend since October 2023, (and are) likely to persist into 2024,” said Sparta’s analyst James Noel-Beswick.

Margins are likely to shrink even as Asia, led by India, remains the driver of global diesel demand in 2024 via the transport and construction sectors, analysts said.

Oil prices rise amid fears over escalating tensions in Middle East

The region’s demand is forecast to grow by around 3% in 2024, estimates from Rystad Energy showed.

This compares with around 1% growth globally, according to the International Energy Agency. Asia’s demand growth of 260,000 bpd is mainly due to China and India, accounting for 164,000 bpd and 113,000 bpd respectively, said Rystad Energy’s Shenglan Niu.

Burgeoning mideast supplies

Diesel supply from the Middle East will rise when Kuwait’s Al-Zour and Oman’s Duqm refineries, both new, crank up output and exports.

Monthly average diesel output is forecast to rise to 3.12 million barrels per day in 2024 from 3.04 million barrels per day in 2023, according to FGE, while year-on-year demand growth in the Middle East is likely to be flat.

Although most of the Middle East’s diesel exports tend to head to Europe, Sparta’s Noel-Beswick said there are concerns regarding demand erosion in the West, which could result in more barrels going east.

Vortexa analyst Serena Huang said Singapore, Malaysia and Pakistan are likely destinations for Middle East exports.

“This would mean more competition with Asian barrels, which could weigh on regional product cracks if demand lags,” she said. Trade sources expect low-priced Russian barrels to continue heading to Latin America, Turkey and Africa next year, not to Asia, amid Western sanctions.

China wild card

China’s fuel exports may rise at least in the first half of 2024, trade sources and analysts said, as traders expect Beijing to issue more quotas that will allow refiners to export excess supply and capitalise on higher prices overseas.

Diesel exports likely surged more than 19% in 2023 from the previous year, accounting for slightly more than 30% of China’s total refined fuel exports, China customs data showed.

Expectations of higher exports also come amid mixed forecasts for China’s domestic diesel consumption.

China’s diesel demand is expected to stay flat or rise by up to 4% depending on economic growth, according to estimates from three China-based trade sources, FGE, Energy Aspects and Rystad Energy.

Also, two new refineries - CNOOC’s Ningbo Daxie and Shandong Yulong Petrochemical - are expected to increase diesel output by about 150,000 bpd in the second half of next year, trade sources said.

Processing bigger volumes of heavier crude or fuel oil at refineries could also increase diesel output, one of them said.

China diesel Asian refiners

Comments

1000 characters

Asian refiners face diesel supply glut in 2024

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

KSE-100 gains 2% as investors cherry-pick holdings

Urea subsidy sharing: ECC may approve TSG for MoC today

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

Nov 23 FCA: CPPA tells Nepra why it seeks tariff hike

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

Oil prices rise amid fears over escalating tensions in Middle East

Input goods’ import: SBP unveils procedure for availing EFS ITM facility

‘Simultaneous’ probe of same taxpayer: IHC seeks explanation from FBR

‘Notices to deceased persons’: PTBA urges FBR to upgrade its system

Read more stories