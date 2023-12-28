BAFL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.13%)
BIPL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (5.3%)
BOP 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.42%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
DFML 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.23%)
DGKC 76.11 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (4.17%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.75%)
FCCL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.78%)
FFL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
GGL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
HBL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.27%)
HUBC 119.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.36%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.79%)
KEL 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.9%)
OGDC 110.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.27%)
PAEL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
PIOC 115.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.95%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.66%)
PRL 30.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 72.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.82%)
SSGC 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.29%)
TPLP 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
UNITY 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.1%)
BR100 6,381 Increased By 121.8 (1.95%)
BR30 22,735 Increased By 502.7 (2.26%)
KSE100 62,147 Increased By 1283.5 (2.11%)
KSE30 20,725 Increased By 446.1 (2.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices rise amid fears over escalating tensions in Middle East

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2023 09:47am

TOKYO: Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday as persistent fears over escalating tensions in the Middle East outweighed easing concerns about transport disruptions as some global shipping firms said they were returning to the Red Sea route.

Brent crude futures climbed 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.85 a barrel by 0133 GMT.

US WTI crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.3%, at $74.35 a barrel.

Prices dropped nearly 2% on Wednesday as major shipping firms began returning to the Red Sea.

“Concerns about shipping in the Red Sea have eased, but continued worries about tensions in the Middle East, especially on Iran’s involvement in the region, make it difficult to sell further,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

“The market is likely to try the upside again maybe in the early new year, also on expectations of a recovery in fuel demand thanks to monetary easing in the United States and higher kerosene demand during the winter in northern hemisphere,” he said.

Danish shipping company Maersk said it has scheduled several dozen container vessels to travel via the Suez Canal and Red Sea in the coming weeks after calling a temporary halt to those routes this month after attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi.

But the prospect of a prolonged Israeli military campaign in Gaza and the spillover of the conflict to attacks on ships in the Red Sea remain major drivers of market sentiment.

Oil prices down as investors watch Red Sea developments

Israeli forces pummelled central Gaza by land, sea and air on Wednesday, a day after Israel’s chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, told reporters the war would go on “for many months”.

Growing expectations that key central banks such as the Federal Reserve will start to cut interest rates early next year also lent support.

Lower interest rates reduce borrowing costs, which can stimulate both economic growth and oil demand.

The market showed little reaction to the build in US crude stockpiles last week.

US oil inventories rose by 1.84 million barrels in the week to Dec. 22, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday, against an estimated drop of about 2.7 million barrels in a poll of seven analysts by Reuters.

US government data on stockpiles is due on Thursday, delayed by a day due to the Christmas holiday on Monday.

Oil prices Gaza Brent crude Red Sea WTI crude oil Israeli forces in Gaza

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices rise amid fears over escalating tensions in Middle East

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

KSE-100 gains 2% as investors cherry-pick holdings

Urea subsidy sharing: ECC may approve TSG for MoC today

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

Nov 23 FCA: CPPA tells Nepra why it seeks tariff hike

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

Input goods’ import: SBP unveils procedure for availing EFS ITM facility

‘Simultaneous’ probe of same taxpayer: IHC seeks explanation from FBR

‘Notices to deceased persons’: PTBA urges FBR to upgrade its system

Read more stories