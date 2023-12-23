Markets Print 2023-12-23
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 22, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 22, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 61,705.09
High: 62,995.22
Low: 61,569.14
Net Change: 988.48
Volume (000): 333,555
Value (000): 8,794,465
Makt Cap (000) 2,034,437,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,955.71
NET CH (-) 128.86
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,505.22
NET CH (-) 123.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,787.17
NET CH (-) 190.82
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,160.59
NET CH (-) 281.53
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,904.58
NET CH (-) 141.23
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,931.88
NET CH (-) 115.35
------------------------------------
As on: 22-December-2023
====================================
