KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 22, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 61,705.09 High: 62,995.22 Low: 61,569.14 Net Change: 988.48 Volume (000): 333,555 Value (000): 8,794,465 Makt Cap (000) 2,034,437,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,955.71 NET CH (-) 128.86 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,505.22 NET CH (-) 123.45 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,787.17 NET CH (-) 190.82 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,160.59 NET CH (-) 281.53 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,904.58 NET CH (-) 141.23 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,931.88 NET CH (-) 115.35 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-December-2023 ====================================

