KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (December 18, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 281.50 284.50 UK POUND 357.50 361.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.30 76.00 AUD $ 188.00 190.00
UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.00 CAD $ 209.50 212.00
EURO 308.00 311.00 CHINESE YUAN 40.50 42.50
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments