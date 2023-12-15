Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

SIFC approves business, investment-friendly visa facility

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $21mn, now stand at $7.04bn

Read here for details.

India’s illegal actions to further strengthen Kashmiris’ freedom struggle: PM Kakar

Read here for details.

PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat arrested from LHC

Read here for details.

Cipher case: Special court allows in-camera trial of Imran, Qureshi

Read here for details.

Pakistan rejects reports of dialogue with TTP

Read here for details.

Searle gets DRAP nod for Pakistan’s first locally manufactured Monoclonal antibody

Read here for details.

SC adjourns former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal

Read here for details.

PTCL to acquire 100% of Telenor Pakistan

Read here for details.