BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from December 14, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- SIFC approves business, investment-friendly visa facility
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $21mn, now stand at $7.04bn
Read here for details.
- India’s illegal actions to further strengthen Kashmiris’ freedom struggle: PM Kakar
Read here for details.
- PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat arrested from LHC
Read here for details.
- Cipher case: Special court allows in-camera trial of Imran, Qureshi
Read here for details.
- Pakistan rejects reports of dialogue with TTP
Read here for details.
- Searle gets DRAP nod for Pakistan’s first locally manufactured Monoclonal antibody
Read here for details.
- SC adjourns former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal
Read here for details.
- PTCL to acquire 100% of Telenor Pakistan
Read here for details.
Comments