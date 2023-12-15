BAFL 50.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
BIPL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
BOP 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.08%)
CNERGY 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (10.31%)
DFML 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
DGKC 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
FABL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.85%)
GGL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.33%)
HBL 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.54%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.04%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.82%)
KEL 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.46%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
OGDC 127.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.07%)
PAEL 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (7.5%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.87%)
PIOC 116.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PPL 125.90 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.71%)
PRL 34.06 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.83%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.3%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
TPLP 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.19%)
TRG 92.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.82%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.98%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 84.5 (1.25%)
BR30 24,745 Increased By 549 (2.27%)
KSE100 66,097 Increased By 647.3 (0.99%)
KSE30 22,054 Increased By 186.9 (0.85%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 14, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 15 Dec, 2023 08:38am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • SIFC approves business, investment-friendly visa facility

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $21mn, now stand at $7.04bn

Read here for details.

  • India’s illegal actions to further strengthen Kashmiris’ freedom struggle: PM Kakar

Read here for details.

  • PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat arrested from LHC

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: Special court allows in-camera trial of Imran, Qureshi

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan rejects reports of dialogue with TTP

Read here for details.

  • Searle gets DRAP nod for Pakistan’s first locally manufactured Monoclonal antibody

Read here for details.

  • SC adjourns former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal

Read here for details.

  • PTCL to acquire 100% of Telenor Pakistan

Read here for details.

