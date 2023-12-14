BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.76%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
FABL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
FCCL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.54%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
MLCF 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.62%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.75%)
PIOC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
PPL 120.77 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (4.84%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.13 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.53%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 91.66 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.96%)
UNITY 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

India's illegal actions to further strengthen Kashmiris' freedom struggle: PM Kakar

  • Premier says hearts of Pakistanis beat with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters
BR Web Desk Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:42pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said Thursday that Kashmiris' struggle for freedom will not be undermined by India's illegal actions, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said this in Muzaffarabad during a conversation with the Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Latif Akbar and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the hearts of Pakistanis beat with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Upon his arrival at the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, the Prime Minister was presented guard of honor by a smart contingent of Azad Jammu and Kashmir police.

The Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly thanked the Prime Minister for expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir after the decision of the Indian Supreme Court.

Earlier, the premier visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada and laid a floral wreath. The Prime Minister also visited the Shuhada Gallery where he was briefed about the life of the leaders of the Kashmir freedom movement.

India’s Supreme Court on Monday directed the election commission to hold elections in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) region by Sept. 30, 2024.

The court order sets the stage for elections to be held in the region, which was further integrated into India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2019.

The court’s direction was part of the verdict on pleas challenging the revocation of the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Comments

1000 characters

India's illegal actions to further strengthen Kashmiris' freedom struggle: PM Kakar

Inter-bank: rupee registers third consecutive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Israel bombs Gaza, wants to double down on aggression as rift with US grows

Islamabad court sentences Sarah Inam’s murderer to death

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $21mn, now stand at $7.04bn

KSE-100 closes higher after volatile session

PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat arrested from LHC

Cipher case: Special court allows in-camera trial of Imran, Qureshi

SC hears former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal

Read more stories