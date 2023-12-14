India's illegal actions to further strengthen Kashmiris' freedom struggle: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said Thursday that Kashmiris' struggle for freedom will not be undermined by India's illegal actions, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said this in Muzaffarabad during a conversation with the Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Latif Akbar and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the hearts of Pakistanis beat with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Upon his arrival at the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, the Prime Minister was presented guard of honor by a smart contingent of Azad Jammu and Kashmir police.

The Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly thanked the Prime Minister for expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir after the decision of the Indian Supreme Court.

Earlier, the premier visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada and laid a floral wreath. The Prime Minister also visited the Shuhada Gallery where he was briefed about the life of the leaders of the Kashmir freedom movement.

India’s Supreme Court on Monday directed the election commission to hold elections in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) region by Sept. 30, 2024.

The court order sets the stage for elections to be held in the region, which was further integrated into India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2019.

The court’s direction was part of the verdict on pleas challenging the revocation of the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).