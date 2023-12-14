BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.76%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
FABL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
FCCL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.54%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
MLCF 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.62%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.75%)
PIOC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
PPL 120.77 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (4.84%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.13 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.53%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 91.66 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.96%)
UNITY 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SIFC approves business, investment-friendly visa facility

BR Web Desk Published December 14, 2023 Updated December 14, 2023 09:57pm
Photo: Radio Pakistan
Photo: Radio Pakistan

The Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) approved on Thursday business and investment-friendly SIFC visa facility to boost foreign investment in the country, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the SIFC committee in Islamabad, with Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Muhammad Sami Saeed in the chair.

Caretaker PM Kakar directs all stakeholders to pursue SIFC initiatives

The committee lauded the overall progress in diverse fields and the level of economic ties with friendly countries, especially signing of memorandums of understanding and agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

During the meeting, the concerned ministries presented reports related to progress on various projects and recommended measures to further make the business and investment environment conducive.

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollars: caretaker PM Kakar

The committee reviewed the administrative issues related to the establishment of different economic zones and deliberated on measures to improve the system of industrial development at the national level.

The meeting also took up the ongoing process of privatisation of the state-owned enterprises, and directed the relevant stakeholders to accelerate the process as per the stipulated time frame.

FDI foreign investment business visas SIFC

Comments

1000 characters

SIFC approves business, investment-friendly visa facility

PTCL to acquire 100% of Telenor Pakistan

Inter-bank: rupee registers third consecutive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Islamabad court sentences Shahnawaz Amir to death in Sarah Inam’s murder case

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $21mn, now stand at $7.04bn

KSE-100 closes higher after volatile session

PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat arrested from LHC

Cipher case: Special court allows in-camera trial of Imran, Qureshi

SC adjourns former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal

Read more stories