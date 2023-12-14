SIFC approves business, investment-friendly visa facility

The Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) approved on Thursday business and investment-friendly SIFC visa facility to boost foreign investment in the country, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the SIFC committee in Islamabad, with Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Muhammad Sami Saeed in the chair.

The committee lauded the overall progress in diverse fields and the level of economic ties with friendly countries, especially signing of memorandums of understanding and agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

During the meeting, the concerned ministries presented reports related to progress on various projects and recommended measures to further make the business and investment environment conducive.

The committee reviewed the administrative issues related to the establishment of different economic zones and deliberated on measures to improve the system of industrial development at the national level.

The meeting also took up the ongoing process of privatisation of the state-owned enterprises, and directed the relevant stakeholders to accelerate the process as per the stipulated time frame.