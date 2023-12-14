Cipher case: Special court allows in-camera trial of Imran, Qureshi

The special court allowed on Thursday an in-camera trial for former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

Today, Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqar­nain presided over the hearing during which the Federal Investigation Agency urged the court to allow the trial to be held in-camera.

The FIA filed a petition under section 14 (exclusion of public from proceedings) of the Secrets Act.

Accepting the FIA’s request, the court adjourned the hearing until tomorrow (Friday).

On Wednesday, the special court had again indicted Imran and Qureshi in the cipher case. Judge Zulqarnain issued the verdict that framed charges against the two.

Khan and Qureshi were initially indicted in the case on October 23. Both had pleaded not guilty. The hearing was held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where both are currently being held.

However, on November 21, the IHC declared the Law Ministry’s notification dated August 29 for the jail trial of Imran Khan as “to be without lawful authority and no legal effect.”

IHC dismisses plea seeking immediate stay on trial

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed Imran’s petition seeking an immediate stay order on the cipher trial.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing, and sought reports from the respondents by December 20.