Both nations: US official says committed to prosperous future

Recorder Report Published May 2, 2024 Updated May 2, 2024 05:19am

ISLAMABAD: United States Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass has underscored US commitment to a stable, secure, and prosperous future for both Pakistan and the US.

In a statement on Wednesday, Acting US Mission spokesperson Thomas Montgomery stated that the United States Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass led a delegation to Pakistan on April 30.

High-level US delegation discusses various issues

He said that the top US diplomat met with senior Pakistani government officials to discuss a range of regional and bilateral issues, including US support for Pakistan’s economic stability and bilateral priorities for regional prosperity and security. “He [Bass] underscored US commitment to a stable, secure, and prosperous future for both nations,” said the Acting spokesperson of the US Embassy.

