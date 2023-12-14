BAFL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
Pakistan rejects reports of dialogue with TTP

  • FO Spokesperson urges interim Afghan government to take strong action against perpetrators of December 12 attack on security forces
BR Web Desk Published December 14, 2023 Updated December 14, 2023 02:29pm

Pakistan rejected on Thursday reports and speculations of talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

During her weekly briefing, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said there is “absolutely no dialogue taking place with TTP”.

She also urged the interim Afghan government to take “strong action” against perpetrators of the December 12 attack on security forces in Dera Ismail Khan.

On December 12, at least 23 security officials were martyred after a group of six terrorists rammed an explosive-laden truck into a security forces’ check-post in the general area of Daraban.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the six terrorists attacked the security forces’ post in Daraban and when their attempt to enter was “effectively thwarted”, the terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack.

Afghan govt asked to hand over TTP leadership to Pakistan

“The resulting blasts led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple causalities. 23 brave soldiers embraced martyrdom, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

The Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), a new group affiliated with the TTP, had claimed responsibility for the attack. On Sunday, Pakistan summoned the Chargé d’Affaires (Cd’A) of interim Afghan government to deliver Pakistan’s strong demarche in the context of the deadly terrorist attack.

The Afghan side was also asked to apprehend and hand over the perpetrators of the attack and the TTP leadership in Afghanistan to Pakistan.

The neighboring country was also asked to take all necessary measures to deny the persistent use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in her press briefing, the FO spokesperson said that Pakistan also expected the Afghan government to “take concrete and verifiable steps to prevent the use of Afghan soil by terrorist entities”.

Welcoming the United Nations Security Council’s messages of sympathy and condolences on the attack, Baloch said, “They have also recalled that TTP, to which TJP is affiliated, is listed by the UNSC to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee,” she said.

