Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $21mn, now stand at $7.04bn

BR Web Desk Published December 14, 2023 Updated December 14, 2023 06:28pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $21 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.04 billion as of December 8, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $12.2 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.16 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 08-Dec-2023, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 21 million to US$ 7,040.8 million,” it said.

Last week, Pakistan’s central bank reserves had decreased by $237 million.

In July this year, reserves held by the central bank got a boost as Pakistan received the first tranche of around $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the lender approved a new $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA). It also got inflows from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

However, the SBP reserves have been under pressure due to debt repayments, rise in import payments after easing restrictions, and a lack of fresh inflows.

In a major breakthrough, the IMF announced last month that its staff and Pakistani authorities had reached an agreement on the first review of the SBA.

The staff-level agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board.

“The IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the Pakistani authorities on the first review of their stabilisation program supported by the IMF’s US$3 billion (SDR2,250 million) SBA,” the financial agency said in its press release then.

“The agreement is subject to approval of the IMF’s Executive Board. Upon approval around US$700 million (SDR 528 million) will become available bringing total disbursements under the program to almost US$1.9 billion,” it added.

Speaking to the media after the SLA reached with the IMF, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar said external financing would not be an issue as the government expects inflow in December 2023, which would help increase the foreign exchange reserves.

