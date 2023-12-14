BAFL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.89%)
PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat arrested from LHC

BR Web Desk Published December 14, 2023 Updated December 14, 2023 04:35pm

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on Thursday that its Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat was detained outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) by uniformed personnel.

In a post on X, PTI said that the abduction of lawyers from the premises of LHC was “absolutely shameful” and “represents once again the respect for courts in the eyes of those in power.”

In another post, it said the “caretaker government is crossing all limits of fascism. LHC judges must ensure safe recovery of Sher Afzal Marwat immediately, this is unacceptable.”

“The aim of these unconstitutional and illegal tactics is to escape from the elections and impose on the public those who were brought under the ‘London plan’,” the PTI alleged.

Speaking to the media, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan condemned Marwat’s arrest and said such actions against the party would affect free and fair elections.

On December 4, the PTI lawyer was booked for organising a worker’s convention in Swabi.

Before this, in October, a case was lodged against him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for provoking the public against state institutions through social media.

Marwat has represented Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, where the court convicted the former premier for three years.

Last month, PTI appointed Marwat advocate as senior vice president of the party. He has represented Imran in over 35 cases, registered against him since ouster from government last year, including the Toshakhana case.

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Dec 14, 2023 04:34pm
Both PPP and PML-N plus smaller political parties need to understand that this could and most likely will happen to any of them as well.....so be afraid, be very afraid.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Notsurprised Dec 14, 2023 05:03pm
Lock him up and throw away the key. PTI has gifted many such loud and foul-mouthed goons on the public stage. All vying for affections of Niazi by physically assaulting opponents and slandering all day long. But Niazi's taste changes weekly. Shabaz gill, Fawad Ch, Firdaus Ashiq, etc etc...what were they but dirty megaphones poisoning minds of our gullible public. We need stability and peace.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

