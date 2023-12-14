PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat arrested from LHC

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on Thursday that its Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat was detained outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) by uniformed personnel.

In a post on X, PTI said that the abduction of lawyers from the premises of LHC was “absolutely shameful” and “represents once again the respect for courts in the eyes of those in power.”

In another post, it said the “caretaker government is crossing all limits of fascism. LHC judges must ensure safe recovery of Sher Afzal Marwat immediately, this is unacceptable.”

“The aim of these unconstitutional and illegal tactics is to escape from the elections and impose on the public those who were brought under the ‘London plan’,” the PTI alleged.

Speaking to the media, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan condemned Marwat’s arrest and said such actions against the party would affect free and fair elections.

On December 4, the PTI lawyer was booked for organising a worker’s convention in Swabi.

Before this, in October, a case was lodged against him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for provoking the public against state institutions through social media.

Marwat has represented Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, where the court convicted the former premier for three years.

Last month, PTI appointed Marwat advocate as senior vice president of the party. He has represented Imran in over 35 cases, registered against him since ouster from government last year, including the Toshakhana case.