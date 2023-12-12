BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (7.31%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.21%)
DFML 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.9%)
DGKC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.5%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.88%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
HBL 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.64%)
HUBC 120.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.84%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.73%)
MLCF 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.74%)
OGDC 125.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
PIOC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.3%)
PPL 114.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.88%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.20 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (5.62%)
SSGC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.39%)
TELE 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (8.29%)
TPLP 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
TRG 97.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.47%)
UNITY 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
BR100 6,819 Increased By 38.3 (0.56%)
BR30 24,165 Increased By 199 (0.83%)
KSE100 66,410 Increased By 397.8 (0.6%)
KSE30 22,152 Increased By 103.7 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Barbie’ edges ‘Oppenheimer’ to lead Golden Globe nominations

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 02:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEVERLY HILLS, California: Pink-themed movie phenomenon ‘Barbie’ topped the list of nominees for Hollywood’s Golden Globe awards on Monday with nine nods, outpacing the eight for historical drama ‘Oppenheimer.’

The two films - which featured in a summer box office clash dubbed ‘Barbenheimer’ - will compete in different categories at the Globes, a red-carpet ceremony that kicks off Hollywood’s awards season in January.

‘Barbie,’ director Greta Gerwig’s take on the iconic doll, will vie for best comedy or musical film alongside ‘American Fiction,’ ‘The Holdovers,’ and others.

‘Barbenheimer’ tipped to dominate revamped Golden Globes nominations

‘Oppenheimer’ is in the running for best movie drama. It stars Cillian Murphy as the man behind the building of the atomic bomb. Competitors include Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ the story of the murder of Native Americans in Oklahoma in the 1920s.

In television categories, family drama ‘Succession’ led all series with nine nominations, followed by ‘The Bear’ with five.

After criticism for a lack of diversity in past years, an expanded group of Globe voters nominated two female directors - Gerwig and ‘Past Lives’ director Celine Song. Acting nominees included Native American star Lily Gladstone in ‘Flower Moon,’ gay Black American ‘Rustin’ actor Colman Domingo and Black American lead Jeffrey Wright in “American Fiction.”

“For all of us, that means our work is being seen. So that feels good,” Domingo told Reuters.

Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks were nominated for their roles in ‘The Color Purple,’ but the story of Black Americans living in the early 1900s was left out of the race for best movie musical or comedy.

“What makes me happy is the fact that I didn’t give up, and that’s what I want for every girl who sees the movie, every man, woman, Black, white - this movie is not just a Black thing - it’s a world thing,” Barrino said.

Tim Gray, a former Variety editor who is now executive vice president of the Globes, noted that the nominees reflected more diversity and inclusion than they have in the past.

“Two of the directing nominees are women, half of the screenwriting nominees are women. There’s a lot of racial diversity in the nominations,” Gray said.

‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal and ‘Past Lives’ actor Greta Lee were among 27 first-time nominees.

“I’ve never been nominated before,” Lee told Reuters. “I had no idea that these things were announced so early. I was asleep and my phone was activating in a way that was alarming.”

Bradley Cooper was nominated for best actor and director for ‘Maestro,’ the story of composer Leonard Berstein that also earned a best drama nomination.

Emma Stone, a nominee for gothic comedy ‘Poor Things,’ said her character Bella Baxter was the favorite she had ever played. “The journey of making this film is one that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” she said.

Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ a tale of music, marriage and multitasking

‘Soul of our film’

Other acting nominees included Murphy, ‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie, and Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’

DiCaprio praised his co-star Gladstone, saying she was “the soul of our film and helped to bring this sinister and painful part of our nation’s history to life.”

The Globes are one of the key contests that can provide a boost to movies on the road to the Academy Awards in March.

This year, Globe nominations were chosen by a new organization. The nonprofit Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of journalists that was criticized for ethical lapses and a lack of diversity, was disbanded in June.

New Globe owners Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions are operating the awards as a for-profit venture. The voting body now consists of 300 journalist members from 75 countries with 60% racial and ethnic diversity, organizers said.

The Globes added a category for blockbuster films, dubbed best cinematic and box office achievement. That opened a path for them to nominate concert film ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.’

Netflix led film distributors with 13 nominations. Warner Bros Discovery’s HBO and Max topped TV distributors, landing 17 nods.

Winners will be announced on Jan. 7 at a ceremony broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Netflix Hollywood Taylor Swift MAX HBO Golden Globes CBS Barbie Oppenheimer Maestro

Comments

1000 characters

‘Barbie’ edges ‘Oppenheimer’ to lead Golden Globe nominations

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 climbs nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Terrorists martyr 24 security officials in DI Khan police station attack

SC adjourns Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death sentence hearing till Jan

‘No safe place’: Israel bombs Gaza, says Hamas near ‘dissolution’

OGDCL enhances oil, gas output in Sindh

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Non-filers of tax returns: FBR to identify bureaucrats, bankers, others

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

Read more stories