BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ a tale of music, marriage and multitasking

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2023 01:34pm
Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan attend the premiere of the film ‘Maestro’ in London Britain, December 1, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan attend the premiere of the film ‘Maestro’ in London Britain, December 1, 2023. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Co-writing, directing, producing and starring in his Leonard Bernstein biopic ‘Maestro’ was a terrifying undertaking for Bradley Cooper that turned into a journey of joy and courage.

A passion project years in the making, ‘Maestro’ is the follow up to Cooper’s directorial debut, ‘A Star Is Born’.

“In the beginning, realising how much work would be involved, I was terrified. But the more work I put in, and then each day, I became more and more at ease with the idea of being able to ask everybody to go on this journey,” Cooper told Reuters at the film’s premiere in London on Friday.

“By the end of it, it was just joy and fearlessness.”

Bernstein, who died in 1990, was a celebrated U.S. conductor and composer, who wrote classical music and iconic hit musicals like ‘West Side Story’.

What to watch this December: ‘The Archies’, ‘Wonka’, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

‘Maestro’ focuses on his relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre, played by British actor Carey Mulligan, and on his bisexuality.

“Lenny and Felicia were filled with a lot of passion and we were so excited that we were able to put our energy into a story about people that really loved life and lived life in such a dynamic way,” said Cooper.

“At the time there was so much mutual love for them as a couple, everyone referred to them as Lenny and Felicia. It feels so appropriate that the film is their story and their love story,” added Mulligan, who said being directed by her co-star was her “favourite experience ever”.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it,” she said. “It didn’t feel like two separate things. There’s no acting required, you just are in the scene, I think that’s a testament to a truly great director.”

The children of Bernstein and Montealegre were closely involved in the development of the movie. “Maestro” was made for their family, said Cooper, and everything else, including Oscar talk, is extra.

“We had a really profound relationship with them throughout this whole experience. It really is about serving their parents in this art form and all this other stuff is awesome and it’s fun, but it has nothing to do with why we did it.”

‘Maestro’ starts streaming on Netflix on Dec. 20.

What to watch Bradley Cooper Maestro

Comments

1000 characters

Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ a tale of music, marriage and multitasking

Gohar Ali Khan elected unopposed as new PTI chairman

Caretaker PM urges developed world to rectify shortfalls in Paris Agreement commitments

Solar panel, allied equipment manufacturing: Govt decides to identify, plug policy gaps

PSO allowed Rs3.21 per litre exchange rate adjustment

Army prepared to defend territorial integrity of Pakistan: COAS

Only photovoltaic cells exempted from sales tax: FBR

Climate plans: Over 130 nations agree to include food, agriculture

DPC proposes ‘appropriate’ changes in statute

Govt reaffirms its commitment to protect CPEC projects, workers

UN conventions bind Pakistan to protect rights of refugees: SC

Read more stories