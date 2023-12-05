KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (December 04, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 282.50 285.50 UK POUND 358.00 361.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.80 76.20 AUD $ 187.00 188.00
UAE DIRHAM 77.50 78.20 CAD $ 209.00 211.00
EURO 307.50 310.50 CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
