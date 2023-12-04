Open market: rupee gains further against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee strengthened further against the US dollar in the open market on Monday, while the local currency also appreciated in the inter-bank market.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 285.75 for selling and 282.75 for buying purposes for customers.

During the previous week, the Pakistani rupee gained 50 paise for both buying and selling against the US dollar, closing at 283.00 and 286.00, respectively, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering at 284 level against the greenback.

The gap between rates in the inter-bank and open markets is required to be less than 1.25% under one of the structural benchmarks set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Last month, the IMF staff and Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of the IMF Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) program. The government expects approval from the IMF’s executive board in December.

In a key development, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), last week, extended the term for a $3 billion deposit (maturing on December 5, 2023) placed with Pakistan for another year to support Pakistan’s economy.

Meanwhile, total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by $77 million to $7.257 billion during the week ended November 24, 2023.