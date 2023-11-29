BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.25%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.07%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3%)
FABL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.63%)
GGL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.57%)
HBL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 119.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.18%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
MLCF 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.07%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.31%)
PIOC 106.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-3.2%)
PPL 92.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.19%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.18%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,185 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.73%)
BR30 21,452 Decreased By -287.1 (-1.32%)
KSE100 60,502 Decreased By -228.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 20,175 Decreased By -64.2 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Fund for Development extends term of $3bn deposit for another year: SBP

  • The $3 billion-deposit agreement was initially signed through the SFD with the SBP in the year 2021
BR Web Desk Published November 29, 2023 Updated November 29, 2023 07:44pm

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has extended the term of $3 billion deposits maturing on December 5, 2023, for another year, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday.

“The extension of the term of the deposit is a continuation of the support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which will help to maintain the foreign currency reserves of Pakistan and contribute to the economic growth of the country,” the SBP statement read.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign $3-billion deposit agreement

The $3 billion-deposit agreement was initially signed through the SFD with the SBP in the year 2021 and rolled over subsequently in 2022, after “the issuance of the royal directives that reflect the continuation of the close relationship between the two brotherly countries”.

The development is a relief amid depleting foreign exchange reserves.

As of November 17, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP stood at $7.2 billion, hardly enough for 45 days of imports.

Saudi Arabia SBP State Bank of Pakistan SFD Saudi Fund for Development SBP Forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves deposits rollover

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Fund for Development extends term of $3bn deposit for another year: SBP

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference

Imran Khan will not take part in intra-party polls, PTI announces

Inter-bank: rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Caretaker PM meets Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister

UAE’s Jaber rejects report on seeking hydrocarbon deals in COP28 meetings

TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills move ahead with merger talks

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,600 in Pakistan

Israel, Hamas due to release more people amid efforts to extend truce

Read more stories