AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,248 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,878 Decreased By -223.8 (-0.86%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI postpones Friday’s Islamabad protest

BR Web Desk Published July 26, 2024 Updated July 26, 2024 05:30pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Islamabad President Amir Mughal said on Friday that the party has postponed today’s sit-in in Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

PTI had challenged the Islamabad administration’s decision to deny permission to the largest opposition party to hold a protest in the federal capital.

While the IHC’s verdict is still awaited, the PTI regional leader claimed today that the court had granted permission to hold the protest on Monday.

“We will follow the court’s orders”, he added.

It should be noted that Jamat-e-Islami (JI) and PTI have announced to hold separate peaceful protests in Islamabad against inflated electricity bills, and the “illegal arrest” of PTI founder Imran Khan and supporters, respectively.

To deal with the situation, the administration blocked entrances to the capital with containers and imposed Section 144 in the city.

Condemning the move, JI chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said the government would be held responsible if his party workers were prevented from entering Islamabad for their planned protest against electricity price hike, and inflation.

In a statement on Thursday, Naeem said they were peaceful people and it was their right to stage a peaceful protest anywhere in the country.

“We are not afraid of arrests, and Jamaat-e-Islami cannot be stopped,” he said. “The historic sit-in on Friday, July 26, will represent 250 million people of Pakistan, and we will sit peacefully at D-Chowk.”

Earlier on Monday, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan called on everyone to “fully participate” in the peaceful protest across the country.

He stated the party’s three demands would be the immediate release of incarcerated PTI leaders and supporters, maintaining peace in the country, and protesting against growing inflation.

IHC PTI Imran Khan JI chief electricity bills Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman Islamabad protest Islamabad administration

Comments

200 characters

PTI postpones Friday’s Islamabad protest

SBP widely seen cutting key policy rate on Monday

China’s central bank governor meets Pakistan finance minister in Beijing

KSE-100 sheds 440 points as selling pressure persists

Rupee marginally up against US dollar

No loss of life as fire doused at Karachi’s Kashif Center

Police detains 17 people in firing case after Bugti clan clash in DHA

Oil set for third weekly decline, pressured by Gaza ceasefire hopes

SNGPL posts Rs10.6bn in profit in FY23, largely flat year-on-year

Joe Biden told Netanyahu to ‘finalize’ Gaza deal: White House

Read more stories