Jul 26, 2024
World

Pakistan rejects Indian prime minister’s ‘belligerent remarks’

  • FO says India should reflect on its own campaign of orchestrating targeted assassinations, subversion and terrorism in foreign territories
Reuters | BR Web Desk Published July 26, 2024 Updated July 26, 2024 10:30pm

Pakistan has rejected what it labelled Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “belligerent remarks” made in Drass, Ladakh on Friday.

While addressing an event to mark the 25th anniversary of India’s short military conflict with Pakistan in the Himalayan region of Kargil, Modi claimed that Pakistan was trying to stay relevant through “terrorism” and “proxy war” but its “unholy plans” will never succeed.

The neighbours share an uneasy relationship and India has, for decades, accused Pakistan of backing militants in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Pakistan denies the accusations, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris seeking self-determination in the Muslim-majority IIOJK.

Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be misconstrued, FO responds to Indian defence minister

The arch-rivals have also fought three wars, two of them over Kashmir.

They also come in the aftermath of a spate of attacks in IIOJK with almost a dozen Indian soldiers killed this year. Modi said Pakistan had “not learned anything from its history”.

“I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their unholy plans will never be successful…Our brave (forces) will squash terrorism, the enemy will be given a befitting reply,” he said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office reacted strongly to Modi’s unwarranted comments, saying, bravado and jingoism undermine regional peace, and are totally counter-productive for resolution of long-standing disputes between Pakistan and India, especially the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Indian leaders’ rhetorical statements cannot deflect international attention from India’s heavy-handed approach to suppress the Kashmiri people’s just struggle for realization of their fundamental rights and freedoms, particularly their inalienable right to self-determination,” the FO added.

The statement said India should reflect on its own campaign of orchestrating targeted assassinations, subversion and terrorism in foreign territories.

“Pakistan stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty against any aggression, as exemplified by its robust response to India’s reckless incursion in February 2019,” the FO said.

“While Pakistan is ready to counter India’s aggressive actions, it remains committed to promoting peace and stability in the region.”

Earlier this year, Pakistan said there was credible evidence linking Indian agents to the killing of people on its soil - accusations that India termed “fake”.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said last month that India would look for a solution to cross-border terrorism, which “cannot be the policy of a good neighbour”.

