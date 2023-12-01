BAFL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
BIPL 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.32%)
DGKC 76.72 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (5.27%)
FABL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FCCL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.63%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.21%)
HUBC 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.89%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.81%)
KEL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
MLCF 41.14 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.6%)
OGDC 109.72 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.4%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PIOC 111.90 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.61%)
PPL 92.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.34%)
PRL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.17%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 63.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.87%)
SSGC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.93%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.17%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.97%)
TRG 83.88 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.78%)
UNITY 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.48%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 6,265 Increased By 83.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,842 Increased By 303.3 (1.41%)
KSE100 61,333 Increased By 801.5 (1.32%)
KSE30 20,468 Increased By 279.4 (1.38%)
Markets

Open-market: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 01 Dec, 2023 12:43pm

The Pakistani rupee maintained its momentum against the US dollar in the open market on Friday, while the local currency also recorded improvement in the inter-bank market.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 286 for selling and 283 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Thursday, the currency had closed at 286.5 for selling and 283.5 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering at 284 level against the greenback

The gap between rates in the inter-bank and open markets is required to be less than 1.25% under one of the structural benchmarks set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Earlier this month, the IMF staff and Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of the IMF Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) program. The government expects approval from the IMF’s executive board in December.

It believes that the value of the country’s currency would further improve after receiving a second tranche from the IMF after its review.

Meanwhile, the country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $77 million to $7.257 billion during the week ended November 24, 2023.

