Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan today on reported presence of terrorists during which Khawarji Terrorist Razzaq was killed, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the killed terrorist was a close associate of Khawarji Gul Bahadur and was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including the target killing of Malik Sher Muhammad, grandson of Faqir of Ippi last year as well as facilitation of suicide bombing attack in North Waziristan in March this year which resulted in shahadat of seven brave soldiers.

The ISPR said sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier on Monday, the security forces detected the movement of three terrorists attempting to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Dir District.

According to the military’s media wing, the infiltrators were surrounded and engaged by the security forces. Following an intense exchange of fire, all three terrorists were neutralised.

Pakistan has consistently urged the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

The Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and prevent the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for carrying out acts of terrorism against Pakistan, the ISPR stated in a press release.