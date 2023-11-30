BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $77mn, now stand at $7.26bn

BR Web Desk Published 30 Nov, 2023 07:20pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $77 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.26 billion as of November 24, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $12.39 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.13 billion.

“During the week ended on 24-Nov-2023, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 77 million to US$ 7,257.0 million,” it said.

Last week, Pakistan’s central bank reserves had decreased by $217 million.

In July this year, reserves held by the central bank got a boost as Pakistan received the first tranche of around $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after its lender approved a new $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA). It also got inflows from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

However, the SBP reserves have been under pressure due to debt repayments, rise in import payments after easing restrictions, and a lack of fresh inflows.

In a major breakthrough, the IMF announced last week that its staff and Pakistani authorities had reached an agreement on the first review of the SBA.

The staff-level agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board.

“The IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the Pakistani authorities on the first review of their stabilisation program supported by the IMF’s US$3 billion (SDR2,250 million) SBA,” the financial agency said in its press release then.

“The agreement is subject to approval of the IMF’s Executive Board. Upon approval around US$700 million (SDR 528 million) will become available bringing total disbursements under the program to almost US$1.9 billion,” it added.

Speaking to the media after the SLA reached with the IMF, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar said external financing would not be an issue as the government expects inflow in December 2023, which would help increase the foreign exchange reserves.

forex reserves foreign exchange reserves FX reserves SBP reserves SBP Forex reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves central bank reserves pakistan central bank reserves

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $77mn, now stand at $7.26bn

Blinken says truce between Israel-Hamas is producing results

Inter-bank: rupee registered 3rd successive gain against US dollar

OPEC+ agrees oil output cuts approaching 2mn bpd, sources say

Open market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan cannot develop without development of Balochistan: Zardari

KSE-100 stays flat amid profit-taking

Long wait for freedom: Afghan refugees in limbo in Pakistan

Oil prices edge higher as OPEC+ meets to discuss supply cuts

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries completes acquisition of energy subsidiary

Read more stories