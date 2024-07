Hosts Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by three wickets in a thrilling semifinal of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Friday.

They will face India in the final of the six-nation tournament on Sunday.

Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan grab ten-wicket win over UAE

Batting first, Pakistan were restricted to 141/4 in the given 20 overs quota. Sri Lanka chased down the target in 19.4 overs with three wickets in hand.

*More to follow.