AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,248 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,878 Decreased By -223.8 (-0.86%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ADB approves $400mn concessional loan for Sindh Emergency Housing Reconstruction Project

  • Says project is key part of its multifaceted response to Pakistan’s flood crisis and forms part of the bank's commitment to provide $1.5bn in total assistance from 2023 to 2025
BR Web Desk Published 26 Jul, 2024 04:24pm

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday approved a $400-million concessional loan for Pakistan to support the reconstruction of houses and community infrastructure in Sindh province, which were damaged by the devastating floods in 2022.

As per a statement released by ADB, the loan will be utilised for the Sindh Emergency Housing Reconstruction Project, which “will rehabilitate flood-damaged houses and community infrastructure and support livelihood recovery, with a focus on strengthening communities’ resilience against climate change-induced natural hazards”.

The ADB said the project is a key part of its multifaceted response to Pakistan’s flood crisis and forms part of the bank’s commitment to provide $1.5 billion in total assistance from 2023 to 2025.

Climate change: Pakistan urges ADB to deploy additional resources for vulnerable countries

“This project will help rebuild homes and communities, and restore livelihood and basic services in Sindh, the province most affected by the devastating 2022 floods,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov.

“It is part of ADB’s extensive support to help Pakistan recover from the disaster which affected 33 million people and damaged houses and infrastructure across the nation.”

ADB approves $250mn loan to boost public-private partnerships in Pakistan

Sindh sustained about 83% of the total housing damage inflicted by the 2022 floods, with around 2.1 million houses either fully destroyed or damaged, read the statement.

Two years on, many victims still reside in inadequate, temporary shelters lacking essential services such as water, sanitation, and electricity, the ADB added.

The Manila-based agency said the project will support conditional cash grants for the reconstruction of 250,000 houses with multi-hazard resilient and environment-responsive designs.

“It will also support community-driven construction of infrastructure such as drinking water facilities, sanitation facilities, covered drainage, and renewable energy solutions for 100,000 households in around 1,000 flood-damaged villages in Sindh.

“The project will also support conditional cash grants for livestock, agriculture, small enterprises, and e-commerce,” it added.

The lender was of the view that the project supports the government’s resilient rehabilitation, reconstruction, and recovery strategy (4RF) and will follow an integrated and sequential approach so that investments across sectors complement each other.

“A $500,000 technical assistance grant will further support the government’s operational capabilities in procurement, safeguard compliance, and technical and financial management,” it said.

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

“ADB’s support will not only help Pakistan build back better, but it will also promote community-led climate resilience and disaster risk management strategies to better prepare for future hazards,” said ADB Director for Water and Urban Development Srinivas Sampath.

“We are coordinating closely with other development partners to support the government’s recovery and reconstruction priorities.”

Sindh ADB Asian Development Bank flash floods ADB Pakistan Floods in Pakistan ADB projects concessional loan Sindh Emergency Housing Reconstruction Project

Comments

200 characters

ADB approves $400mn concessional loan for Sindh Emergency Housing Reconstruction Project

China’s central bank governor meets Pakistan finance minister in Beijing

PTI postpones Friday’s Islamabad protest

Rupee marginally up against US dollar

Fire erupts in Kashif Center at Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal

Police detains 17 people in firing case after Bugti clan clash in DHA

Oil set for third weekly decline, pressured by Gaza ceasefire hopes

SNGPL posts Rs10.6bn in profit in FY23, largely flat year-on-year

Joe Biden told Netanyahu to ‘finalize’ Gaza deal: White House

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories