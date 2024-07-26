Police detains 17 people in firing case after Bugti clan clash in DHA

Karachi police on Friday said it had detained 17 people in the case related to an exchange of fire between two groups in Karachi’s Defence area.

At least 5 people were killed and two got injured in the clash between two groups belonging to Bugti tribe in Defence Nishat Commercial area.

The incident resulted in the death of Fahad Bugti, nephew of Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti who was the head of Bugti tribe and former chief minister of Balochistan.

According to Karachi police, a total of 17 people have been detained while two arrests were also made.

The police has registered the case on behalf of the government.

As per the details, the deceased individuals were identified as Fahad Bugti, Naseebullah, Mir Mehsum Bugti, Mir Essa Bugti and Ali. Two individuals – named Mir Ali Haider Bugti, Qaim Ali – are severely injured.

Eyewitnesses off the incident reported that several people were injured during the violent altercation, while the vehicles belonging to both groups involved in the incident were also seen at the scene.

“The incident is currently under investigation,” stated DIG South Asad Raza.

Authorities are also working to uncover the circumstances leading to the incident.