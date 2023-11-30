BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
Nov 30, 2023
Pakistan

German envoy, Punjab governor discuss cooperation in areas of education, environment and trade

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:53am

LAHORE: The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan, Alfred Grannas, called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore, here on Wednesday and discussed promotion of cooperation in education, environment, and trade.

The German Ambassador said that Asifa Akhtar of Pakistani origin living in Germany has been awarded the highest scientific research award. He said that the German government is sending humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

He said that steps have been taken to resolve the issue of visa delays in the German embassy. The staff has been increased in the embassy to ensure speedy issuance of visas, he added. He said that Germany will cooperate with Pakistan to deal with the issue of climate change.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Pakistan values its relations with Germany and wants to further expand relations in various fields, especially education, environment, technology, energy and trade.

The Pakistani government and people are grateful to the German government for helping the flood victims. Both countries need to continue coordinated efforts to tackle the challenges of climate change and finalize the climate partnership agreement soon.

The governor said that we are thankful to Germany for continuous support to Pakistan for GSP plus status. He further emphasized the need of students exchange programme between Pakistan and Germany.

He said that the academic exchange programme will strengthen people to people contact between the two countries. He said that the German government should facilitate the visa process for Pakistani students and businessmen.

