BAFL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.16%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.42%)
CNERGY 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
DFML 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
DGKC 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.94%)
FABL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.75%)
FCCL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.13%)
FFL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
GGL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
HBL 103.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.02%)
HUBC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.62%)
OGDC 107.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.57%)
PAEL 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PIOC 108.25 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.88%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 62.31 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.44%)
SSGC 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.91%)
UNITY 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 6,048 Increased By 21 (0.35%)
BR30 21,011 Increased By 101.1 (0.48%)
KSE100 59,269 Increased By 183.1 (0.31%)
KSE30 19,668 Increased By 30.4 (0.15%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 25 and November 26, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 27 Nov, 2023 09:03am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • COP28: Pakistan all set to plead its case

Read here for details.

  • People who propelled Imran Khan to power should be held ‘equally responsible’: Nawaz Sharif

Read here for details.

  • ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Marriyum Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • Ex-army officers sentenced for charges of inciting sedition

Read here for details.

  • At least 10 die as fire erupts at Karachi’s shopping mall

Read here for details.

  • TAPI project gets special concessions

Read here for details.

  • Prices of essential food items show upward trend

Read here for details.

  • PM arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Read here for details.

