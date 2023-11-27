BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from November 25 and November 26, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- COP28: Pakistan all set to plead its case
Read here for details.
- People who propelled Imran Khan to power should be held ‘equally responsible’: Nawaz Sharif
Read here for details.
- ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Marriyum Aurangzeb
Read here for details.
- Ex-army officers sentenced for charges of inciting sedition
Read here for details.
- At least 10 die as fire erupts at Karachi’s shopping mall
Read here for details.
- TAPI project gets special concessions
Read here for details.
- Prices of essential food items show upward trend
Read here for details.
- PM arrives in UAE on two-day visit
Read here for details.
Comments