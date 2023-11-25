People who propelled Imran Khan to power should be held 'equally responsible': Nawaz Sharif

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday called out those who brought cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan to power after ousting him in 2018, Aaj News reported.

“A person was brought to power who only abused others. The people who brought him are also equally responsible,” he said while talking to the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry members on Saturday.

In his first speech since returning to the country on October 21, Nawaz shunned revenge against his rivals and those whom he blamed for his ouster.

In recent interactions with party workers and businessmen, the PML-N supremo has discussed his previous rule, but he has abstained from disclosing his successor and the people he used to blame for allegedly removing him.

“How can a country run where prime ministers are frequently changed?” he said, “a comprehensive policy will only be made when all other matters are fine. To be honest I think we are responsible for this. We cut off our nose to spite our face.”

In reference to the PTI government, which the opposition at the time referred to as a "hybrid regime," he continued by saying that the nation cannot afford to make the same mistakes twice.

Nawaz reiterated that he and some of his party members were jailed on “false charges”.

The PML-N supremo called for the supremacy of the Constitution and alleged that sit-ins damaged the economy.

"It was five people who threw out a representative of millions of people," he remarked, questioning the reasoning behind his jail term.

The leader of the PML-N restated his assertion that he turned down billions of dollars in aid from a former US president to halt nuclear development.

The leader of the PML-N urged his followers not to "repeat past mistakes," restating that his earlier regimes were ousted.