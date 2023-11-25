BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

People who propelled Imran Khan to power should be held 'equally responsible': Nawaz Sharif

  • PML-N chief says the country cannot afford to make the same mistakes again
BR Web Desk Published 25 Nov, 2023 09:23pm

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday called out those who brought cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan to power after ousting him in 2018, Aaj News reported.

“A person was brought to power who only abused others. The people who brought him are also equally responsible,” he said while talking to the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry members on Saturday.

In his first speech since returning to the country on October 21, Nawaz shunned revenge against his rivals and those whom he blamed for his ouster.

In recent interactions with party workers and businessmen, the PML-N supremo has discussed his previous rule, but he has abstained from disclosing his successor and the people he used to blame for allegedly removing him.

“How can a country run where prime ministers are frequently changed?” he said, “a comprehensive policy will only be made when all other matters are fine. To be honest I think we are responsible for this. We cut off our nose to spite our face.”

In reference to the PTI government, which the opposition at the time referred to as a "hybrid regime," he continued by saying that the nation cannot afford to make the same mistakes twice.

Nawaz reiterated that he and some of his party members were jailed on “false charges”.

The PML-N supremo called for the supremacy of the Constitution and alleged that sit-ins damaged the economy.

"It was five people who threw out a representative of millions of people," he remarked, questioning the reasoning behind his jail term.

The leader of the PML-N restated his assertion that he turned down billions of dollars in aid from a former US president to halt nuclear development.

The leader of the PML-N urged his followers not to "repeat past mistakes," restating that his earlier regimes were ousted.

Comments

1000 characters

People who propelled Imran Khan to power should be held 'equally responsible': Nawaz Sharif

Inflation will go down gradually, says Shamshad

Nov 2023: Up to 1.2pc hike in RLNG price notified

ECC for taking provinces on board for revising drug prices

SIFC approves initiatives to be broached with friendly countries

At least 10 die as fire erupts at Karachi's shopping mall

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Marriyum Aurangzeb

Israeli-owned ship hit in suspected Iran drone attack: US defence official

Ex-army officers sentenced for charges of inciting sedition

Indian tunnel rescue set to take much longer after drill damaged

Read more stories