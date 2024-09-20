Lahore administration permits PTI to hold rally in Lahore at different venue

The Lahore administration has permitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a rally in the provincial capital’s Ring Road, Kahna instead of Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday (tomorrow).

The decision came after a meeting involving the district administration and district intelligence concluded on Friday, during which, it was decided to grant conditional permission to the PTI rally based on police reports, according to Aaj News.

Previously, the administration offered PTI three alternative locations for the rally, including Jallo Park, Wagah and Shahpur Kanjra, which the party declined.

After a successful power show in Islamabad on September 9, PTI has been gearing up for its biggest rally in Lahore, which the incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan described as a “now or never”.

According to Aaj News, the conditions for the rally include a public apology from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his “vitriol” during the Islamabad gathering on September 8. Individuals facing trial for hate speech in previous events are prohibited from participating or appearing on stage.

The administration has urged PTI not to allow anti-state or anti-institution slogans or statements to be made during the rally. Furthermore, it also warned PTI from hoisting Afghan flags or bringing in Afghan-paid personnel to the event.

The administration further stated that no proclaimed offenders should be allowed to partake in the rally. If any such individuals do participate, it will be the responsibility of the rally’s administration to facilitate their arrest; failure to do so will result in charges of abetment against the organisers.

In a statement, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan thanked the district administration for issuing the NOC and urged it to not place any blockades so that party supporters could gather for the rally and timely end it.

He called for party supporters to arrive at the site by 1pm.