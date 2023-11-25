At least 10 die as fire erupts at Karachi’s shopping mall

At least 10 people died on Saturday after a huge fire erupted at RJ Mall on Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road, Aaj News reported.

As per officials, several people are trapped inside the mall. As per rescue teams, over 40 persons have been evacuated.

The fire has spread from the sixth floor to the fourth floor, and dozens of shops have been burnt.

The fire started at 6:30am, while the reason behind the blaze remains unclear.

The fire has since been controlled and the cooling process was under way.

At least six fire tenders and snorkels were engaged in the firefighting efforts.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab took to X, formerly Twitter, and said that seven bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital while one body each has been shifted to Civil and Abbasi Shaheed Hospitals.