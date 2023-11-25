BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
Pakistan

At least 10 die as fire erupts at Karachi’s shopping mall

At least nine people died on Saturday after a huge fire erupted in a multi-storey shopping mall on Karachi’s Rashid...
BR Web Desk Published November 25, 2023 Updated November 25, 2023 01:08pm

At least 10 people died on Saturday after a huge fire erupted at RJ Mall on Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road, Aaj News reported.

As per officials, several people are trapped inside the mall. As per rescue teams, over 40 persons have been evacuated.

The fire has spread from the sixth floor to the fourth floor, and dozens of shops have been burnt.

The fire started at 6:30am, while the reason behind the blaze remains unclear.

The fire has since been controlled and the cooling process was under way.

At least six fire tenders and snorkels were engaged in the firefighting efforts.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab took to X, formerly Twitter, and said that seven bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital while one body each has been shifted to Civil and Abbasi Shaheed Hospitals.

Pakistani1 Nov 25, 2023 12:27pm
No emergency exits or working fire fighting equipment in place? Were the shop keepers trained on what to do in case of fire?
