AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Chinese investment company to set up textile parks in Pakistan

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2024 09:25pm

ISLAMABAD: Chinese investment company RUYI will set up textile parks in Pakistan and will invite around 100 Chinese textile firms to invest in the facilities, a statement from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office said on Friday.

The first park will be inaugurated later this year and will be completed in three years.

These parks are expected to export products worth $2 billion in the first phase and another $5 billion in second phase, which will create 300,000 to 500,000 local jobs, the statement said.

Pakistan, China agree to explore ways to further enhance trade

The two neighbouring nations have long been close allies and Islamabad relies heavily on Beijing for its development and economic projects.

The statement said the park will run on zero carbon automatic technology by using solar energy.

PM for further enhancing Sino-Pak ties

RUYI already runs a coal power plant in the Sahiwal district of the eastern Pakistani province of Punjab.

Beijing has been developing road, rail and port infrastructure in Pakistan as part of its $65 billion investment called the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

China Shehbaz Sharif textile CPEC textile exports textile sector PM Shehbaz Sharif RUYI

Comments

200 characters

Chinese investment company to set up textile parks in Pakistan

12 terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan encounters: ISPR

At least 8 dead, 59 wounded in Israeli strike in Beirut

President Zardari signs SC (Practice and Procedure) Amendment Ordinance 2024

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

KSE-100 gains another 615 points, closes at record high

FFBL board approves merger with Fauji Fertilizer

FBR’s digitisation, improved enforcement vital for economic reforms: PM Shehbaz

New record: gold price hits Rs272,000 per tola in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma commences nutraceutical exports to US

Read more stories