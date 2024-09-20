New record: gold price hits Rs272,000 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained their upward momentum on Friday in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola was up by Rs3,500, clocking in at Rs272,000, which is the latest record high in Pakistan.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs233,196 after it recorded an increase of Rs3,001, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price increased by Rs800 to settle at Rs268,500.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold surged on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,612 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $35 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

On Thursday, gold prices hit the then-record high level of Rs268,500 per tola in Pakistan.