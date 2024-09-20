AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 277.84 against greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published September 20, 2024 Updated September 20, 2024 05:47pm

The Pakistani rupee made further improvement against the US dollar on Friday, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market.

At close, the currency settled at 277.84, a gain of Re0.07 against the US dollar.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 277.91, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The currency market is now factoring in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board meeting that is scheduled to take Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $7 billion on its agenda on September 25.

Globally, the US dollar had its own problems as markets priced in more rapid US rate cuts.

The US dollar was up 1.4% for the week at 142.84 yen, though off an overnight high of 143.95.

That dovish outlook has bolstered hopes for continued US economic growth and sparked a major rally in risk assets. Currencies leveraged to global growth and commodity prices also benefited, with the Aussie topping $0.6800.

The US dollar index was stuck at 100.69 and just above a one-year low.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Friday but were on track to register gains for a second straight week following a large cut in US interest rates and declining global stockpiles.

Brent futures were down 50 cents, or 0.67%, at $74.38 a barrel at 1004 GMT while US WTI crude futures fell 48 cents, or 0.65%, at $71.47.

Still, both benchmarks were up 3.7% and 4% respectively on the week.

Prices have been recovering after Brent fell below $69 for the first time in nearly three years on Sept. 10.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

12 terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan encounters: ISPR

Lebanon security official says Israel air strike hits Hezbollah Beirut stronghold

Bulls dominate PSX, but profit-taking trims intra-day gains

FFBL board approves merger with Fauji Fertilizer

New record: gold price hits Rs272,000 per tola in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma commences nutraceutical exports to US

TPL Corp, Abhi enter into SPA to acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

PPL’s earnings jump 19%, clock in at Rs115.5bn in FY24

TRG Pakistan says indirect portfolio company Afiniti has agreed ‘comprehensive restructuring plan’

Read more stories