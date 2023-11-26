COP28: Pakistan all set to plead its case

Pakistan is all set to plead its case in the COP28 that is scheduled to start from November 30th, a press release issued by the Ministry of Planning stated on Sunday.

In the face of escalating climate challenges, Pakistan, a country contributing less than 1 percent to global greenhouse gas emissions, is confronting an outsized battle against climate adversities, state-run Radio Pakistan reported while quoting the ministry.

COP28 UAE will take place from 30 November to 12 December 2023 at Expo City, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The United Nations Climate Change Conferences are yearly conferences held in the framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

They serve as the formal meeting of the UNFCCC parties (Conference of the Parties, COP) to negotiate and agree action on how to tackle climate change, limit emissions and halt global warming.

The United Nations Climate Change Conferences are the world’s highest decision-making body on climate issues and one of the largest international meetings in the world.

The host of the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Conference of the Parties (COP28) will be the UAE (United Arab Emirates).

COP28 UAE will provide a milestone opportunity for the world to come together, course correct, and drive progress to keep 1.5C within reach and to meet the goals and ambitions of the Paris Agreement.

Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change is starkly evident. The World Bank notes that the country’s exposure to extreme weather events has risen dramatically, with the recent floods in Balochistan exemplifying this trend. These floods not only devastated communities but also highlighted the urgent need for climate-resilient strategies, Radio Pakistan reported.

“This disproportionate impact of global climate change on Pakistan has garnered attention at international forums like COP28, where the nation’s efforts and challenges will be under global scrutiny.

“Despite its minimal contribution to global emissions, Pakistan stands at the forefront of experiencing the harsh realities of a warming planet,” it said.

According to details, the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives is aligning the future of Pakistan with the blueprint for a sustainable future, presented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination. The National Adaptation Plan (NAP) 2023 is structured around six key pillars, each focusing on a critical area of climate adaptation and resilience.

These pillars are include Water Resources Management: Focusing on sustainable management and utilisation of water resources to ensure water security in the face of changing climate conditions. Agriculture and Food Security: Enhancing the resilience of the agricultural sector to climate change impacts, ensuring food security, and promoting climate-smart agricultural practices.

While the world looks to COP28 for leadership and commitment, Pakistan’s story is a reminder that every action counts. From large-scale projects to community-level initiatives, the journey towards a sustainable and resilient future is a collective one. In this endeavor, Pakistan stands as a testament to what can be achieved with vision, commitment, and collective action in the face of climate diversity.