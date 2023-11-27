PM arrives in UAE on two-day visit

ABU DHABI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday arrived here on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Minister for Justice of the UAE Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and Pakistani diplomatic staff received the prime minister on his arrival at the Abu Dhabi’s Al- Bateen Airport, a Prime Minister Office Press Release said.

‘UAE investors are keen to start joint ventures with Pakistani investors’

During his visit, the prime minister will meet President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. The visit will also include signing of MoUs between Pakistan and the UAE in a range of areas including investment cooperation in the sectors of energy, port operations projects, waste water treatment, food security, logistics, mining, aviation, and banking and financial services.