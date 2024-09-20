AGL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-20

Two Pakistani female peacekeepers honoured

September 20, 2024
RAWALPINDI: Major Sania Safdar and Major Komal Masood, two Pakistani female peacekeepers, have been awarded the Gender Advocacy Award by the Under Secretary-General of the Department of Peace Operations at UNHQ, New York. Major Safdar served in the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Cyprus, while Major Masood was deployed in the Central African Republic.

The award recognizes their exceptional professionalism and commitment in advancing the ideals of the united Nations. Both officers demonstrated outstanding dedication and contributed significantly to peace and stability efforts, particularly in promoting women’s meaningful participation in peacekeeping operations.

Their efforts have been acknowledged by the respective Mission Force Commanders, highlighting Pakistan’s strong dedication to the UN Peacekeeping mandate and the impactful role of its peacekeepers. This recognition underscores Pakistan’s commitment to global peace and security through active support in UN peacekeeping missions.

