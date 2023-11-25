ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Marriyum Aurangzeb

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore issued on Saturday non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb in a terror case.

During the hearing today, ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan inquired about the whereabouts of the suspects. The judge was informed that Latif had appeared before the court, while Aurangzeb had not.

Judge Khan issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Aurangzeb and directed all suspects to appear before the court on December 9.

Last year, a terrorism case was registered against the former information minister and PML-N leader Javed Latif for spreading “hatred” against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The first information report (FIR) was filed by a citizen an imam of a local mosque.