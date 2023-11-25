BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
Nov 25, 2023
Pakistan

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Marriyum Aurangzeb

  • A terror case was registered against her
BR Web Desk Published 25 Nov, 2023 02:14pm

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore issued on Saturday non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb in a terror case.

During the hearing today, ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan inquired about the whereabouts of the suspects. The judge was informed that Latif had appeared before the court, while Aurangzeb had not.

Judge Khan issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Aurangzeb and directed all suspects to appear before the court on December 9.

Last year, a terrorism case was registered against the former information minister and PML-N leader Javed Latif for spreading “hatred” against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The first information report (FIR) was filed by a citizen an imam of a local mosque.

PML N Marriyum Aurangzeb

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Nov 25, 2023 03:05pm
What was the charge against Maryam Aurangzab ?
Recommended (0)
Asif Nov 25, 2023 03:11pm
Zero chance of her getting arrested by Punjab police or for that matter any other so called law enforcement agencies
Recommended (0)
Johnny Walker Nov 25, 2023 03:25pm
How dare the judge issue her arrest warrant !!! She is after all a respected member of the "Ladla" group.
Recommended (0)

