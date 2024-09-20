AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
At least 8 dead, 59 wounded in Israeli strike in Beirut

AFP Published September 20, 2024 Updated September 20, 2024 08:00pm
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s health ministry on Friday said an Israeli strike on southern Beirut killed at least eight people, with a source close to Hezbollah saying a top commander was among the dead.

“The Israeli enemy strike on Beirut’s southern suburb killed eight people,” leaving “59 injured, including eight in critical condition,” the ministry said in a statement, after initially reporting 3 dead and 17 wounded.

A source close to Hezbollah told AFP that the Israeli air strike killed the group’s elite Radwan unit chief, while the Israeli military said it conducted “a targeted strike” on the Lebanese capital.**

“The Israeli air strike killed Radwan Force commander Ibrahim Aqil, its armed force’s second-in-command after Fuad Shukr,” who an Israeli strike killed in July, also in Hezbollah’s southern Beirut stronghold, said the source who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Friday’s strike was the third blamed on or claimed by Israel to hit the southern suburbs of Beirut since October, when Hezbollah began cross-border clashes with Israel in support of Palestinian Hamas over the Gaza war.

Israel pounds Lebanon as Hezbollah vows revenge for device blasts

The latest strike came days after deadly sabotage attacks on Hezbollah’s communications devices sent tensions soaring.

“Israel conducted an air strike on the Beirut southern suburbs near Al-Qaem mosque,” a Lebanese security source told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

The Israeli military said it carried out a “targeted strike” in Beirut.

In a “preliminary toll,” Lebanon’s health ministry said the strike killed a total of three people, and hospitals received 17 wounded.

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar television broadcast live footage from the scene of the attack that showed ambulances rushing to the area and transporting injured people on stretchers.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported “an enemy raid targeting an apartment in a residential building in the Al-Jamous area of the southern suburb” of Beirut.

The previous strikes on south Beirut killed Shukr on July 30 and Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri on January 2.

