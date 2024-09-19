AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 123.23 Decreased By ▼ -10.27 (-7.69%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.98%)
DCL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.21%)
DFML 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-6.71%)
DGKC 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.87%)
FCCL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
FFBL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.78%)
FFL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
HUBC 145.85 Decreased By ▼ -8.25 (-5.35%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
KOSM 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-9.91%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.12%)
OGDC 145.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.79%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PPL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.92%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.66%)
SEARL 58.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.71%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.85%)
TOMCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TPLP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.15%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-7.85%)
UNITY 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 8,528 Increased By 68.1 (0.8%)
BR30 26,868 Decreased By -400.5 (-1.47%)
KSE100 81,459 Increased By 998 (1.24%)
KSE30 25,800 Increased By 331.7 (1.3%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee closes below 278 against US dollar after over 5 months

  • Currency settles at 277.91 against greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published September 19, 2024 Updated September 19, 2024 05:36pm

The Pakistani rupee made further improvement against the US dollar on Thursday and closed below 278 level after more than five months.

The local unit appreciated 0.05% in the inter-bank to close at 277.91 against the greenback, a gain of Re0.13 as compared to the previous day.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 278.04, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The last time the rupee had closed below 278 level was on April 9, 2024.

The currency market is now factoring in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board meeting that is scheduled to take Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $7 billion on its agenda on September 25.

Internationally, the US dollar rose broadly on Thursday, recovering from an earlier tumble in the immediate aftermath of the Federal Reserve’s outsized interest rate cut that had been largely priced in by markets.

The US central bank on Wednesday kicked off its monetary easing cycle with a larger-than-usual half-percentage-point reduction that Chair Jerome Powell said was meant to show policymakers’ commitment to sustaining a low unemployment rate now that inflation has eased.

While the size of the move had been anticipated by investors in part due to a slew of media reports pointing in that direction ahead of the decision, it defied the expectations of economists polled by Reuters, who were leaning toward a 25-basis-point cut.

Still, markets reacted in a typical “buy the rumour, sell the fact” fashion that kept the dollar on the front foot in early Asian trade. It rebounded from a more than one-year low against a basket of currencies in the previous session and was last marginally higher at 101.03.

Fed policymakers on Wednesday projected the benchmark interest rate would fall by another half of a percentage point by the end of this year, a full percentage point next year and half of a percentage point in 2026, though they said the outlook that far into the future is necessarily uncertain.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Thursday after a large interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve, but Brent was still hovering around its lowest levels of the year, below $75, on expectations of weaker global demand.

Brent crude futures for November were up 81 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.46 a barrel at 0750 GMT, while WTI crude futures for October were also up 1.1%, rising 75 cents to $71.66 a barrel.

The benchmarks recovered after falling in early Asian trade.

The US central bank cut interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday.

Interest rate cuts typically boost economic activity and energy demand, but the market also saw it as a sign of a weaker US labor market that could slow the economy.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee closes below 278 against US dollar after over 5 months

Hezbollah says 20 members dead, hours after walkie-talkie blasts

Pakistan’s power generation falls sharply amid rising costs, solarisation

Pakistan terms electronic means to commit terrorism in Lebanon ‘reprehensible’

Oil prices rise after US interest rate cut

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan keen to expand trade, security cooperation with Russia

Gold price hits new record high of Rs268,500 per tola in Pakistan

Sri Lanka to vote in first poll since economic collapse

‘The Review’ of SBP: Timely realization of IMF lending to help revive inflows

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

Read more stories