AGL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DCL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
DFML 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FFBL 47.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.72%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUBC 148.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-3.7%)
HUMNL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
MLCF 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
NBP 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 143.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.28%)
PAEL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.69%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 115.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
PRL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
SEARL 58.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TREET 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
TRG 60.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.5%)
UNITY 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,534 Increased By 73.9 (0.87%)
BR30 27,110 Decreased By -158.6 (-0.58%)
KSE100 81,626 Increased By 1165 (1.45%)
KSE30 25,817 Increased By 349.3 (1.37%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-19

Sales tax condonation for time limit: FBR issues ‘checklist’ for taxpayers

Sohail Sarfraz Published September 19, 2024 Updated September 19, 2024 08:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a “checklist” for processing of condonation cases of time-limit for the taxpayers under Sales Tax Act 1990.

The “check list” has been specified in a sales tax circular issued by the FBR on Wednesday.

The taxpayers have to respond to 14 different types of questions of the FBR to qualify for condonation of time period under the “checklist”.

CIR empowered to condone time-limits

According to the sales tax circular, for purposes of disposal of requests for condonation of time limit under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, the Board has prescribed a new procedure.

The registered person shall apply to the Commissioner-IR having jurisdiction for extension of time or period specifying the grounds for delay in terms of SR0.1444(1)/2024 dated 12.09.2024.

Where condonation beyond three years is involved, the Commissioner-IR concerned, after considering the grounds mentioned and any other information called for by him, shall send his categorical recommendation to the Board on the specified format, FBR added.

The Commissioner-IR concerned shall forward his recommendation to the Board within fifteen working days of the receipt of the application where the application is received in RTO/ CTO/ MTO/ LTO. In case the Commissioner IR calls for further information, the said period shall be reckoned from the date of receipt of such information.

After receipt of the recommendations from the Commissioner-IR, the Board shall examine the request and the recommendations and to communicate approval or rejection of the request to the Commissioner-IR as well as to the applicant.

This Circular supersedes Sales Tax Circular No.01/2024/IR Operations dated 04.03.2024, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR Sales Tax taxpayers Sales Tax Act 1990 tax cases Sales tax condonation

Comments

200 characters

Sales tax condonation for time limit: FBR issues ‘checklist’ for taxpayers

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Jul-Aug FDI up 55.5pc to $350.3m YoY

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

August FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.57 per unit negative adjustment

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

10pc tax credit allowed by SC to persons who imported, installed machinery till June 2019

Auction for MTBs: SBP rejects all bids

Read more stories